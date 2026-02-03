Japan launches world’s first large-scale deep-sea mining test to break china’s grip on critical minerals

Japan has embarked on a groundbreaking five-week deep-sea mining experiment that could reshape the global supply chain for critical minerals essential to clean energy technology. Using a research vessel called Chikyu (“earth”), 130 scientists are operating what amounts to a massive robotic vacuum cleaner 20,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean’s surface, collecting rare earth-rich mud from the seafloor near Minamitorishima Island.

This unprecedented test stems from Japan’s urgent need to reduce its dangerous dependence on China, which still supplies 60% of Japan’s critical minerals. The catalyst was a 2010 diplomatic crisis when China cut off rare earth exports to Japan following a territorial dispute, leaving major companies like Toyota and Panasonic scrambling for materials crucial to hybrid cars and electronics. The incident exposed Japan’s vulnerability and sparked a 15-year quest for mineral independence that has now led to the ocean floor.

The mud being collected contains neodymium, yttrium, and other rare earth elements vital for electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and advanced weapons systems—materials Japan desperately needs to meet its 2050 carbon neutrality goals. If successful, the project could lead to broader commercial deep-sea mining operations by 2027, potentially including “hybrid mining” that collects both rare earth mud and polymetallic nodules in single operations.

However, the experiment has sparked fierce environmental concerns. Marine biologists warn that deep-sea mining could permanently destroy ancient seafloor ecosystems, create massive sediment plumes, and damage habitats that may take centuries to recover. Critics argue that Japan is rushing ahead with extraction technology before fully understanding its ecological consequences, raising fundamental questions about whether the geopolitical benefits justify the environmental risks.