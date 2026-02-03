Lab-grown meat could replace factory farms as climate solution gains momentum

A revolutionary shift in food production is underway, with companies like Mission Barns growing real animal meat in bioreactors rather than on farms. This “cultivated meat” technology allows producers to create authentic pork, chicken, and other proteins using just a small sample of animal cells—no slaughter required. The approach joins plant-based alternatives from companies like Impossible Foods in challenging an industry responsible for roughly 20 percent of global climate emissions.

According to Bruce Friedrich, author of a new book on alternative proteins and founder of the Good Food Institute, conventional livestock production represents massive inefficiency—requiring up to 10 calories of feed to produce just one calorie of meat. This translates to enormous environmental costs, including deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss. With global meat consumption expected to surge 65 percent by 2050, the environmental impact will only worsen without intervention.

The economic incentives for change are compelling. Countries like China, Japan, and Korea view alternative proteins as crucial for food security, while the inherent efficiency of lab-grown meat promises significant profits. Even in the United States, bipartisan support is emerging for economic competitiveness reasons. Friedrich argues that traditional meat companies should embrace rather than resist these technologies, comparing the situation to the photography industry’s digital revolution—companies can either adapt like Canon or become obsolete like Kodak. As the technology matures and costs decrease, cultivated meat may soon move from laboratory curiosity to grocery store staple.