New south wales residents sue newmont-owned cadia gold mine over alleged heavy metal contamination

A group of residents living near the Cadia gold mine in central western New South Wales has launched a class action lawsuit against the mining operation, alleging what they call a “toxic trifecta” of environmental pollution that has contaminated their community.

The legal challenge, filed in the Supreme Court, targets Cadia Holdings (operating as Cadia Valley Operations), which is owned by multinational mining giant Newmont. According to court documents, residents claim that dust containing heavy metals from the mine has polluted their local water supply, creating serious environmental and health concerns for the small regional community near Orange.

The lawsuit seeks multiple forms of compensation, including financial damages for decreased property values that residents attribute to the alleged contamination. Beyond monetary compensation, the legal action also requests a court injunction that would prevent the mine from causing further pollution to the surrounding area.

This case highlights growing tensions between mining operations and local communities across Australia, where residents increasingly voice concerns about the environmental impact of extractive industries on their health and property values. The Cadia mine, one of Australia’s largest gold operations, now faces scrutiny over its environmental practices as the community seeks legal recourse for what they describe as systematic pollution affecting their daily lives. The outcome of this class action could set important precedents for how mining companies must address environmental concerns raised by neighboring communities.