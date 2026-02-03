New york city reinstates fines for buildings that skip mandatory food scrap composting

New York City has brought back enforcement of its ambitious mandatory composting program, signaling a renewed push to make organic waste diversion a reality across all five boroughs. The city’s Department of Sanitation launched the curbside organics collection program in 2024, requiring residents and buildings to separate food scraps and yard waste for weekly pickup alongside regular trash and recycling.

The program aims to tackle two major environmental challenges: reducing the massive amounts of organic waste that end up in landfills and cutting dangerous methane emissions that result when food scraps decompose in oxygen-starved landfill conditions. Under the system, collected organic materials are processed into compost that can fertilize gardens and farms, creating a circular waste system that turns kitchen scraps into valuable soil amendment.

However, the program has faced implementation challenges, with many buildings and residents struggling to adapt to the new requirements. The reinstatement of fines represents the city’s effort to boost compliance rates and ensure the program reaches its full environmental potential. Critics and advocates agree that successful organic waste diversion requires more than just enforcement—it needs robust education, proper infrastructure, and ongoing support for participants.

“There’s a lot more than just writing tickets that needs to be done to make this program solid and work in the long run,” noted one environmental advocate, highlighting the complex logistical and behavioral changes required to transform how America’s largest city handles its organic waste.