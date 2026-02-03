Scientists return green and golden bell frogs to australian capital territory after 40-year extinction, installing custom “spas” and “saunas” for survival

In a remarkable conservation milestone, scientists have successfully reintroduced green and golden bell frogs to the Australian Capital Territory for the first time in four decades. The first group of 25 frogs was released into ACT wetlands on Tuesday morning, marking a significant victory in the fight against one of nature’s most devastating diseases.

These distinctive amphibians vanished from the region 40 years ago, victims of the deadly chytrid fungal disease that has decimated frog populations worldwide. This microscopic pathogen has proven catastrophic for amphibians globally, wiping out an estimated 90 species over the past 50 years and earning the grim distinction of being one of the most destructive wildlife diseases ever recorded.

To give the reintroduced frogs their best chance at survival, researchers have taken an innovative approach to habitat preparation. Scientists have constructed what they playfully call “spas” and “saunas” throughout the wetland areas – specialized microhabitats designed to help the frogs regulate their body temperature and potentially resist the fungal infection that originally drove them to local extinction.

The reintroduction represents years of careful planning, captive breeding programs, and habitat restoration efforts. While 25 frogs may seem like a small number, this initial cohort represents hope for rebuilding a self-sustaining population of these striking green and gold amphibians in their former territory. The success of this program could serve as a model for similar reintroduction efforts for other species threatened by chytrid fungus across Australia and beyond.