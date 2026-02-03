Uk organic food market surges nearly 9% in biggest growth spurt since early 2000s as health-conscious consumers drive demand

The UK’s organic food industry is experiencing its most dramatic growth in two decades, driven by consumers increasingly prioritizing healthy eating and food transparency. New data from the Soil Association reveals the organic food and drink market expanded by nearly 9% over the past year, significantly outpacing conventional food sector growth.

Leading organic delivery company Riverford exemplifies this trend, reporting a 6% sales increase to £117 million for the year ending May 2025. The employee-owned business, which started as a vegetable box service and now offers meat, cheese, cookbooks, and recipe boxes, was able to distribute a £1.1 million bonus to its workforce thanks to the strong performance.

The organic boom reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers seeking food from trusted sources with clear provenance. This focus on “knowing where your food comes from” has particularly benefited companies like Riverford that emphasize direct relationships with customers and transparent supply chains.

However, despite this encouraging growth, the UK organic market still lags considerably behind European counterparts. The sector’s resurgence comes after years of stagnation, suggesting British consumers are finally catching up to continental Europe’s longer-established appetite for organic products. Industry experts view this sustained growth as a sign that organic food has moved beyond niche appeal to become a mainstream choice for health-conscious households across the UK.