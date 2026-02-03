West coast fishers sue tire companies over chemical that may be killing endangered coho salmon

A groundbreaking legal battle is unfolding in San Francisco that could reshape how the tire industry addresses environmental pollution. Last week, a federal district judge presided over a three-day trial in which West Coast fishers and environmental groups accused major US tire manufacturers of using a chemical additive that is allegedly killing coho salmon and other vulnerable fish species in rivers and waterways.

The lawsuit centers on concerns that tire-derived chemicals are washing off roads during rainfall and flowing into critical salmon habitats. Coho salmon, already struggling with declining populations due to habitat loss and climate change, may face an additional threat from this industrial pollution. The plaintiffs argue that tire companies have continued using these harmful additives despite growing scientific evidence of their environmental impact.

This case represents more than just a regional environmental dispute. If the fishers and conservationists prevail, the ruling could force tire manufacturers nationwide to reformulate their products, potentially eliminating toxic additives that have been industry standard for decades. The implications could extend internationally, as other countries often follow US regulatory precedents on environmental and public health issues.

The outcome of this trial could mark a turning point in how courts address corporate responsibility for indirect environmental damage. With salmon populations already under severe pressure from multiple stressors, eliminating tire-related pollution could be crucial for species recovery efforts along the Pacific Coast and beyond.