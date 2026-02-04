California moves forward with controversial plan to eliminate mule deer from santa catalina island

California wildlife officials have approved a contentious plan to completely eradicate mule deer from Santa Catalina Island, setting up a clash between conservation goals and local community identity. The decision has intensified a long-standing conflict between island residents and the Catalina Island Conservancy, the environmental nonprofit that controls nearly 90% of the island’s land.

The conservancy argues that the mule deer, which are not native to the island located off the Los Angeles coast, pose a serious ecological threat. According to conservation officials, the deer population damages native plant communities, degrades water quality, and reduces the island’s ability to resist wildfires. The animals were originally introduced to the island decades ago and have since multiplied without natural predators to keep their numbers in check.

However, local residents have rallied against the extermination plan, viewing the deer as part of their community’s character and identity. The controversy highlights a common tension in conservation work: balancing ecosystem restoration with the emotional and cultural attachments communities develop to introduced species over time.

The Catalina Island Conservancy maintains that removing the deer is essential for protecting the island’s unique native biodiversity and ensuring long-term environmental health. As the plan moves forward, both sides continue to advocate for their positions in what has become one of California’s most divisive wildlife management debates.