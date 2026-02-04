Chagos islands marine reserve to allow fishing for first time in 16 years under uk-mauritius deal

One of the world’s most pristine marine protected areas is set to allow fishing for the first time since 2010, as part of the UK’s agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The decision has sparked concern among conservationists who fear it could threaten the remarkable recovery of marine life in these Indian Ocean waters.

The Chagos Islands marine reserve, established in 2010, has become a sanctuary for sharks, sea turtles, and rare tropical fish species that have flourished under complete fishing protection. The 16-year ban transformed the area into one of the planet’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems, demonstrating the powerful impact of no-take zones on ocean recovery.

However, the planned return of the Chagossian people to their ancestral homeland makes fishing rights a complex humanitarian issue. The indigenous community was forcibly displaced from the islands decades ago and traditionally depended on fishing as their primary source of food and livelihood. Under the new arrangement, they would be permitted to conduct non-commercial, subsistence fishing in the protected waters.

Conservationists are walking a delicate line between supporting the Chagossians’ right to return home and protecting an irreplaceable marine ecosystem. While they acknowledge the community’s legitimate need for traditional fishing practices, scientists worry that any fishing activity could disrupt the delicate balance that has allowed marine life to recover so dramatically. The challenge now lies in developing a management plan that honors both human rights and environmental protection in this unique corner of the ocean.