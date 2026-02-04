Seven western states race against federal deadline as colorado river crisis deepens amid record-low snowpack

The Colorado River basin is facing a perfect storm of challenges as negotiators from seven Western states scramble to meet a fast-approaching federal deadline with dwindling water supplies and one of the driest winters on record hampering their efforts.

Representatives have less than two weeks to deliver on an already-delayed federal mandate to develop a new water-sharing agreement for the Colorado River—one that finally acknowledges the harsh realities of the ongoing megadrought and decades of overconsumption that have pushed the critical waterway to its breaking point. The river system, which provides water to 40 million people across the Southwest and supports billions of dollars in agricultural production, has been operating under increasingly strained conditions.

The situation has grown more dire with record-low snowfall this winter, further reducing the snowpack that feeds the Colorado River watershed. This natural water storage system is crucial for maintaining river flows throughout the year, and its dramatic decline adds another layer of urgency to the negotiations.

As tensions mount and the deadline looms, state representatives are beginning to openly discuss the possibility of litigation if no consensus can be reached. The prospect of courtroom battles over water rights threatens to further complicate an already complex situation, potentially delaying critical decisions about how to manage one of America’s most vital—and overtaxed—river systems during an unprecedented water crisis.