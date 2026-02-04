Teen environmental activists in niagara falls address community’s dual crisis of pollution and mental health

In Niagara Falls, New York, a community grappling with both environmental contamination and mental health challenges has found unlikely champions in its youngest residents. The city, long burdened by industrial pollution and its associated health impacts, faces an additional crisis that has deeply affected local families and highlighted the intersection between environmental and mental wellness.

The urgency of this dual crisis became starkly apparent when tragedy struck the community in 2024. A young mother, Chianti Means, took her own life and the lives of her two children—ages 9 years and 5 months—at Niagara Falls State Park. For local teenager Julissa Hernandez, the devastating news carried personal weight when she discovered that Means was a second cousin who had once cared for her family.

This tragedy has galvanized young activists like Hernandez and her peers to confront the complex web of environmental and social challenges facing their community. These teen advocates recognize that addressing pollution in their neighborhood goes hand-in-hand with supporting mental health resources and building community resilience.

Their grassroots efforts represent a growing understanding that environmental justice encompasses not just clean air and water, but also the psychological well-being of communities disproportionately affected by pollution. By tackling both environmental degradation and mental health support simultaneously, these young leaders are pioneering a holistic approach to community healing that could serve as a model for other polluted communities nationwide.