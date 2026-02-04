Trump administration introduces “coalie” coal mascot to promote mining industry

The Trump administration has unveiled an unconventional promotional strategy for reviving America’s coal industry: a cartoon mascot named “Coalie.” The cheerful character, depicted as an anthropomorphized lump of coal with oversized eyes, yellow mining helmet, boots, and gloves, represents the administration’s latest effort to rebrand one of the most carbon-intensive fossil fuels.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum introduced the mascot through a social media post on X, featuring what appears to be an AI-generated image of Coalie alongside the provocative caption “Mine, Baby, Mine!” The post signals the administration’s aggressive push to expand coal extraction operations across federal lands.

The mascot’s debut comes as the coal industry faces mounting challenges from cheaper natural gas and renewable energy sources, along with growing environmental concerns about coal’s role in climate change. Coal combustion is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, contributing significantly to global warming and air pollution that affects public health.

The choice to personify coal through a friendly cartoon character has drawn criticism from environmental groups, who view it as an attempt to downplay the serious environmental and health impacts associated with coal mining and burning. The mascot strategy appears designed to generate public support for coal at a time when many utilities and investors are transitioning away from the fuel in favor of cleaner alternatives.