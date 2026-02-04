Us energy bills surge despite trump’s promise to cut costs by half

American households are facing a harsh reality as energy costs continue to climb, contradicting President Trump’s campaign pledge to slash energy prices by 50%. New data reveals that electricity prices have jumped 6.7% over the past year, while natural gas costs have surged even higher at 10.8%, placing an especially heavy burden on low-income families.

While energy prices are influenced by complex factors including weather patterns, market fluctuations, and the growing energy demands of data centers, policy decisions play a crucial role in shaping long-term market outcomes. Critics argue that the Trump administration’s energy strategy has consistently favored fossil fuel producers over American consumers, potentially contributing to rising household costs.

The administration’s approach has included expanding US liquefied natural gas exports, which increases domestic exposure to volatile international markets. Simultaneously, the government has frozen wind power projects that typically provide among the cheapest sources of new electricity generation. Other controversial moves include efforts to keep expensive coal plants operational and support for eliminating energy-efficiency tax credits that help reduce household bills.

According to Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, these policy choices demonstrate a clear prioritization of industry interests over consumer relief. As families across the country struggle with rising energy costs, the gap between campaign promises and economic reality continues to widen, raising questions about the effectiveness of current energy policies in delivering affordable power to American households.