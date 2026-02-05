Ioc president acknowledges need to improve climate action following 21,000-signature petition against fossil fuel sponsorship

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has admitted the organization must “be better” on climate change issues after activists delivered a petition with more than 21,000 signatures calling for an end to fossil fuel company sponsorship of winter sports.

The petition represents growing pressure on the IOC to align its environmental rhetoric with concrete action, particularly as winter sports face an existential threat from rising global temperatures. Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that many traditional winter Olympic venues may become unsuitable for hosting events within decades due to warming temperatures and reduced snowfall.

The campaign targeting fossil fuel sponsorship highlights a fundamental tension in Olympic governance: while the IOC promotes sustainability initiatives and carbon neutrality goals, it continues accepting financial support from companies whose core business models contribute directly to the climate crisis threatening winter sports’ future.

Coventry’s acknowledgment suggests the IOC recognizes the growing disconnect between its climate commitments and corporate partnerships. However, activists are likely to demand more than verbal recognition, pushing for concrete policy changes that would prohibit fossil fuel companies from sponsoring Olympic events. Such a move would represent a significant shift in Olympic financing and could set a precedent for other major sporting organizations grappling with similar climate-related sponsorship dilemmas. The pressure comes as the IOC prepares for future winter games while confronting the reality that climate change poses a direct threat to the viability of winter Olympic sports.