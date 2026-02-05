Trump’s epa rollbacks undermine rfk jr.’s “make america healthy again” health promises, new report shows

A striking contradiction has emerged within the Trump administration between its health promises and environmental policies, according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress (CAP). While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leads the Department of Health and Human Services with ambitious “Make America Healthy Again” pledges, the Environmental Protection Agency is simultaneously dismantling protections that directly support those same health goals.

Kennedy’s department has made sweeping commitments to “transform our nation’s food, fitness, air, water, soil and medicine” and tackle the rising rates of chronic diseases in American children. These health-focused promises have garnered significant attention as part of Trump’s broader campaign messaging around improving Americans’ wellbeing.

However, the CAP report highlights how the EPA’s aggressive rollback of environmental regulations is working against these very objectives. The research suggests that weakening environmental protections will leave children more vulnerable to the chronic diseases that the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative claims it wants to eliminate.

This policy disconnect raises questions about how the administration plans to achieve its health goals while simultaneously reducing oversight of air quality, water safety, and other environmental factors that directly impact public health. The tension between these two policy directions could prove challenging as the administration attempts to deliver on its promises to improve American health outcomes, particularly for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.