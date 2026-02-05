Uk environment agency urged to remove 25,000-tonne illegal waste dump threatening primary school in wigan

A massive illegal waste dump containing 25,000 tonnes of debris sits dangerously close to a primary school in Wigan, creating what officials describe as a “grave environmental hazard” complete with toxic fumes, rats, and maggots. The contaminated site on Bolton House Road in Greater Manchester has prompted urgent calls for government intervention from one of the UK’s top environmental watchdogs.

Shas Sheehan, chair of the House of Lords Environment Committee, is challenging the Environment Agency’s refusal to clean up the hazardous dump, arguing that the agency’s inconsistent approach to illegal waste removal puts vulnerable communities at risk. Sheehan pointed to the stark contrast between the agency’s inaction in Wigan and its willingness to spend millions of pounds clearing similar illegal waste deposits in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

The proximity of this toxic waste mountain to a primary school raises serious concerns about children’s health and safety. Illegal waste dumps typically contain unknown mixtures of hazardous materials that can release dangerous chemicals into the air and soil, while also attracting disease-carrying pests that threaten public health.

This case highlights broader issues with the UK’s waste management enforcement, where illegal dumping continues to plague communities while cleanup efforts appear inconsistent. Environmental advocates argue that the Environment Agency must take swift action to protect the Wigan community, especially given the vulnerable population of schoolchildren exposed to these hazards on a daily basis.