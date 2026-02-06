Angola protects crucial highland wetlands that supply fresh water to millions across central and southern africa

Angola has taken a major step toward protecting one of Africa’s most vital yet overlooked water sources by designating its highland wetlands as the country’s first wetland of international importance. This vast wetland system serves as a critical lifeline, feeding rivers that deliver fresh water to millions of people across central and southern Africa.

Despite their enormous regional importance, these highland wetlands have remained largely invisible in global conservation efforts, even as climate change and environmental pressures have made their protection increasingly urgent. The wetlands act as a natural water tower, collecting rainfall and gradually releasing it into river systems that flow across multiple countries, supporting both human populations and diverse ecosystems downstream.

Angola’s new designation represents a significant shift in recognizing the wetlands’ continental significance. The formal protection status will likely bring increased international attention, funding opportunities, and coordinated conservation efforts to safeguard this essential water source. This move comes at a critical time when water security has become a pressing concern across Africa, with many regions facing increasing drought and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

The designation underscores the growing recognition that protecting upstream water sources like Angola’s highland wetlands is essential for regional stability and environmental health. By securing international protection status, Angola is not only preserving a crucial natural resource for its own people but also taking responsibility for maintaining water security across a much broader geographic area that depends on these wetlands for survival.