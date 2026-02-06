California takes first steps toward mandatory methane reduction rules for dairy farms

California is shifting gears in its fight against agricultural methane emissions, moving away from voluntary programs toward potential mandatory regulations for dairy and livestock operations. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) issued a public request for feedback last week as the state explores developing binding rules to reduce methane—a greenhouse gas that’s roughly 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

For years, California has relied on carrots rather than sticks, offering grants and financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt methane-reducing technologies like anaerobic digesters and improved manure management systems. While these voluntary programs have achieved some success, they may not be sufficient to meet the state’s ambitious climate goals.

The potential regulatory shift represents a significant policy change that could affect hundreds of dairy operations across California, which produces about 20% of the nation’s milk. Methane from livestock digestion and manure decomposition accounts for a substantial portion of the state’s agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed regulations would likely require farms to implement specific emission reduction technologies or practices, though details remain unclear as CARB gathers stakeholder input.

This move aligns with California’s broader climate strategy and could set a precedent for other states grappling with agricultural emissions. However, the transition from voluntary to mandatory compliance will likely face pushback from agricultural groups concerned about costs and implementation challenges, making the upcoming public comment period crucial for shaping any future regulations.