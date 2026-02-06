Epa environmental enforcement plummets during trump’s second term, watchdog analysis reveals

Environmental law enforcement in the United States has experienced a dramatic collapse during President Donald Trump’s second term, with violations against polluters dropping far more severely than during the same period of his first presidency, according to a comprehensive new analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project.

The nonprofit watchdog organization examined extensive federal court records and administrative data to reveal the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency’s retreat from holding polluters accountable. The findings paint a concerning picture of weakened environmental oversight at a time when climate change and pollution concerns continue to mount across the country.

This sharp decline in enforcement actions represents a significant departure from historical patterns and suggests a systematic reduction in the federal government’s commitment to environmental protection. The data analyzed by the Environmental Integrity Project indicates that the pullback extends beyond typical policy shifts, showing measurable impacts on how environmental laws are being implemented and enforced at the federal level.

The report’s findings raise important questions about the long-term consequences for public health and environmental quality as regulatory enforcement continues to diminish. Environmental advocates argue that reduced enforcement sends a troubling signal to industrial polluters and could undermine decades of progress in protecting air and water quality. The analysis provides concrete evidence of policy changes that affect millions of Americans who depend on strong environmental regulations to safeguard their communities from industrial pollution and contamination.