Lost $88 million methanesat reveals oil and gas industry emits more methane than expected before going silent

MethaneSAT, a groundbreaking $88 million satellite operated by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), has delivered sobering news about methane pollution from the oil and gas industry—even as the spacecraft itself has fallen silent in space.

Launched in 2024 as the world’s most advanced methane-detecting satellite and the first owned by an environmental nonprofit, MethaneSAT was designed to revolutionize climate accountability by providing unprecedented global monitoring of methane emissions. The satellite successfully transmitted crucial data revealing that oil and gas operations are releasing significantly more methane into the atmosphere than previously estimated, adding to concerns about the industry’s climate impact.

However, the mission took an unexpected turn when EDF researchers lost contact with the sophisticated spacecraft nearly a year after its launch. Despite this setback, scientists were able to download and analyze substantial amounts of data before communication ceased, providing the first comprehensive global assessment of methane pollution from fossil fuel operations.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere at roughly 25 times the rate of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, making it a critical target for climate action. The satellite’s findings underscore the urgent need for stronger regulations and monitoring of methane emissions from oil and gas facilities worldwide. While MethaneSAT may no longer be transmitting data, its initial observations have already provided valuable insights that could inform future climate policies and corporate accountability measures in the energy sector.