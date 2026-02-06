The end of gas stations: why cities may soon face a fuel desert sooner than expected

A new wave of research suggests that gas stations could become an endangered species in communities across America much faster than anticipated. According to energy analyst Dan Gearino, many cities may find themselves down to just their last gas station—or in larger metropolitan areas, their final few stations—as electric vehicle adoption accelerates and fossil fuel demand plateaus.

The economic reality is stark: gas stations struggle to remain profitable when demand stops growing. Unlike other retail businesses that can pivot their product offerings, fuel retailers face a unique challenge when their primary commodity becomes obsolete. As electric vehicles gain market share and charging infrastructure expands, traditional gas stations will likely require government ownership or heavy subsidies to survive in many markets.

This transition presents urgent planning challenges for local and regional leaders. Communities that fail to prepare for declining fossil fuel infrastructure could face “fuel deserts”—areas where residents must travel significant distances to find gasoline. Rural communities and lower-income neighborhoods may be particularly vulnerable, as these areas are often the first to lose services when businesses become unprofitable.

The research underscores the need for proactive policy responses. Cities should begin planning alternative transportation infrastructure, supporting the buildout of electric vehicle charging networks, and considering how to maintain fuel access during the transition period. While the shift away from gasoline represents environmental progress, managing the economic and social impacts of disappearing gas stations will require careful coordination between government, businesses, and communities.