Georgia approves massive natural gas plant expansion to power data centers despite climate concerns

Georgia’s Public Service Commission has greenlit a controversial expansion of natural gas power plants that environmental advocates warn could significantly increase the state’s carbon emissions. The December decision approves additions to nine natural gas facilities owned or backed by Georgia Power, primarily to meet the surging electricity demands of data centers proliferating across the state.

The expansion represents a concerning trend as Georgia grapples with balancing economic growth against climate commitments. Data centers, which house the servers powering our digital economy from cloud computing to streaming services, require enormous amounts of electricity to operate and cool their equipment. As tech companies continue establishing these facilities in Georgia, the state’s power grid faces unprecedented demand.

Environmental groups are sounding alarms about the plan’s potential impact. The new natural gas capacity could pump millions of additional tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually, undermining efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Beyond climate concerns, the expansion threatens to worsen air quality in surrounding communities, particularly affecting vulnerable populations who already bear disproportionate pollution burdens.

The decision highlights a growing tension between supporting economic development and meeting environmental goals. While data centers bring jobs and investment to Georgia, powering them with fossil fuels contradicts the urgent need to transition toward cleaner energy sources. Critics argue the state could have pursued renewable energy alternatives like solar and wind power, which have become increasingly cost-competitive, instead of locking in decades more dependence on climate-damaging natural gas infrastructure.