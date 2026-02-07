Scottish highland estate sales worth £300 million hidden from public through legal loophole

A growing number of wealthy landowners are exploiting a legal loophole to keep the sale prices of massive Scottish Highland estates secret from public records, sparking concern among land reform advocates who warn this practice undermines transparency in land ownership.

According to land reform analyst Andy Wightman, more than £300 million worth of Highland property transactions have been concealed from Scotland’s official land register using this legal workaround. The loophole allows buyers and sellers of large estates to structure their deals in ways that avoid the standard disclosure requirements that would normally make sale prices publicly accessible.

This practice is particularly troubling given Scotland’s history of concentrated land ownership, where a small number of wealthy individuals and entities control vast swaths of the Highland landscape. Land reform campaigners argue that public access to sale price information is crucial for understanding market dynamics, ensuring fair taxation, and promoting accountability in land use decisions that affect local communities and ecosystems.

The concealment of these transaction values makes it difficult for policymakers, researchers, and citizens to track how Scotland’s most environmentally and culturally significant landscapes are changing hands. It also hampers efforts to assess whether land is being purchased for genuine conservation purposes or speculative investment, a distinction that has major implications for wildlife habitat protection, traditional land uses, and rural community sustainability in the Scottish Highlands.