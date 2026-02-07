Storm leonardo batters southern portugal and spain, leaving one dead and one missing as calls grow to postpone presidential election

A powerful storm system named Leonardo has unleashed devastating conditions across southern Portugal and Spain this week, resulting in at least one fatality and prompting serious concerns about public safety during Portugal’s upcoming presidential election.

The severe weather has claimed the life of one man in Portugal, while authorities in Spain are actively searching for a woman who went missing amid the dangerous conditions. Storm Leonardo has brought heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding to the Iberian Peninsula’s southern regions, creating hazardous travel conditions and widespread disruption to daily life.

The timing of the storm has sparked political debate in Portugal, where calls are mounting to postpone the scheduled presidential election due to safety concerns. The severe weather conditions are making it difficult for voters to safely reach polling stations, while emergency services remain focused on rescue operations and managing storm-related emergencies rather than election security.

This extreme weather event highlights the increasing frequency and intensity of storms affecting the Mediterranean region, a pattern that climate scientists have linked to broader environmental changes. The storm’s impact extends beyond immediate safety concerns, affecting transportation networks, power infrastructure, and local communities already dealing with various environmental challenges. As Storm Leonardo continues to move through the region, authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel while emergency crews work to assess damage and assist those affected by the severe conditions.