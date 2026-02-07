Storm leonardo devastates portugal and spain, sparking calls to delay presidential election

Severe Storm Leonardo continues to pummel the Iberian Peninsula with devastating force, bringing torrential rains and powerful winds that have claimed at least two lives and displaced over 7,000 residents across Portugal and Spain. The extreme weather has prompted Portugal’s far-right Chega party to call for postponing the country’s crucial second-round presidential election, citing public safety concerns.

The Portuguese government has responded to the crisis by extending a state of calamity across 69 municipalities until mid-February, highlighting the storm’s widespread impact on the nation’s infrastructure and communities. Emergency services are working around the clock to manage evacuations and provide assistance to affected areas, while authorities assess the full extent of damage to homes, transportation networks, and essential services.

Storm Leonardo represents the latest in a series of increasingly intense weather events affecting southwestern Europe, underscoring the region’s growing vulnerability to extreme weather patterns. The timing of the storm has created unprecedented challenges for Portugal’s democratic process, as officials weigh public safety against the constitutional requirement to hold elections as scheduled.

The situation continues to evolve as meteorologists monitor the storm’s trajectory and intensity. Both Portuguese and Spanish authorities are coordinating emergency response efforts while urging residents in affected areas to remain indoors and follow evacuation orders. The debate over election timing adds a political dimension to what is primarily a humanitarian and environmental crisis affecting millions across the region.