Scientists race to save great barrier reef with massive $300 million “coral ivf” program as climate change threatens world’s largest living structure

In the dark waters off Australia’s coast, marine scientists are collecting coral spawn by smell in a desperate bid to save the Great Barrier Reef. This unusual scene is part of the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program (RRAP), a $300 million initiative that represents the largest effort ever mounted to protect a coral reef system.

The program employs cutting-edge techniques that researchers call “coral IVF” – collecting millions of coral eggs and sperm during the reef’s annual spawning event, then nurturing baby corals in floating pools and laboratory tanks before replanting them on damaged reef sections. At the National Sea Simulator near Townsville, scientists have created what amounts to an industrial coral breeding facility, producing 35 million coral embryos last year alone. The goal is ambitious: stock the reef with 100 million heat-resistant corals annually.

Despite these Herculean efforts, the reef faces an existential crisis. Rising ocean temperatures have triggered six mass bleaching events in the past decade, with 2023 showing the most widespread bleaching on record. Scientists project coral cover will decline by more than 50% over the next 15 years under all climate scenarios. The Great Barrier Reef, spanning 133,000 square miles and supporting a $5.3 billion tourism industry, has already lost about 30% of its coral since 2016.

While RRAP’s innovative restoration techniques offer hope for maintaining reef resilience, critics argue the program cannot address the root cause: greenhouse gas emissions. The Australian government continues approving major fossil fuel projects even as it funds reef conservation, highlighting the complex challenge of balancing economic interests with environmental protection. Scientists emphasize that without immediate, drastic emissions cuts globally, even the most sophisticated restoration efforts may only delay the reef’s inevitable decline.