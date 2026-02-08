Scientists warn potential el niño could drive global temperatures to record highs in 2027

Climate scientists and weather agencies are raising concerns about a potential El Niño weather pattern that could form in the Pacific Ocean, warning it might push global temperatures to unprecedented levels by 2027. This development comes as the world has already experienced its three hottest years on record in recent years.

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology have identified climate models suggesting an El Niño could emerge, though they emphasize these forecasts carry significant uncertainty. El Niño events occur when warm ocean waters in the eastern Pacific disrupt normal weather patterns, typically leading to higher global temperatures and extreme weather conditions worldwide.

According to experts interviewed by The Guardian, while it’s premature to make definitive predictions, early indicators in Pacific Ocean surface temperature patterns suggest an El Niño could develop in 2026. If this weather phenomenon does materialize, its effects would likely peak in 2027, potentially making that year even hotter than the record-breaking temperatures witnessed recently.

The possibility is particularly concerning given that the planet has already been experiencing extreme heat. One climate expert suggests that 2027 could surpass even the last three years in terms of global temperature records. However, scientists caution that long-range weather forecasting remains challenging, and multiple factors beyond El Niño patterns influence global climate conditions. Continued monitoring of Pacific Ocean conditions will be crucial for refining these early predictions.