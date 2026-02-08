Texas fracking operations built in historic flood zones threaten environmental disaster on guadalupe river

A major flood that devastated areas around Texas’ Guadalupe River decades ago demonstrated just how vulnerable this region is to catastrophic flooding. Yet in the years since, Texas has permitted extensive fracking operations in these same flood-prone areas, creating a potentially dangerous combination of industrial infrastructure and natural disaster risk.

The state’s lack of comprehensive floodplain policy has allowed oil companies to develop the Eagle Ford Shale formation beneath the Guadalupe River floodplain through hydraulic fracturing. This practice involves injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand, and chemicals deep underground to extract oil and natural gas from rock formations. When these operations are located in flood-prone areas, they create significant environmental risks should another major flood occur.

A new investigation by Inside Climate News reveals the extent of this development and raises critical questions about emergency preparedness and environmental protection. The research, conducted by reporters Dylan Baddour and Peter Aldhous along with data journalist Peter Aldhous, examines how the fracking boom has essentially placed an entire oil field within the Guadalupe River’s floodplain.

The situation highlights broader concerns about industrial development in environmentally sensitive areas and the potential for compounding disasters when natural events like flooding interact with oil and gas infrastructure. As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, the wisdom of allowing such development in known flood zones faces growing scrutiny from environmental advocates and policy experts.