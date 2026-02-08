Uk grocery delivery service launches e-waste collection program to tackle electronic recycling crisis

A British dairy delivery company is pioneering a new approach to electronic waste management by offering customers the convenience of recycling unwanted gadgets alongside their regular grocery deliveries. The Modern Milkman, which serves over 100,000 households across the UK, will begin collecting broken or obsolete electronics including smartphones, laptops, and toys during their routine milk and grocery runs.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Simon Mellin in Burnley, northwest England, the company has built its reputation on reviving the traditional milkman model with modern convenience. Now, they’re expanding their environmental impact by addressing one of the UK’s growing waste challenges: electronic disposal. The service will charge consumers a fee for collecting these items, providing a streamlined solution for households struggling to properly dispose of electronic waste.

This initiative comes at a critical time when electronic waste represents one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally. Many consumers find it difficult to locate proper e-waste recycling facilities or lack the time to transport bulky electronics to designated collection points. By integrating e-waste collection into existing delivery routes, The Modern Milkman is creating an efficient system that could significantly reduce the amount of electronics ending up in regular household trash.

The program represents a creative fusion of circular economy principles with traditional service delivery, potentially serving as a model for other companies looking to expand their environmental services while meeting growing consumer demand for convenient, responsible waste disposal options.