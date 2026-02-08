Underwater photographer ross gudgeon wins close-up photographer of the year awards 2026 with stunning marine life images

The natural world’s most intricate details have been captured in spectacular fashion through the lens of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year Awards 2026 (CUPOTY 7), with underwater photographer Ross Gudgeon taking home the top prize. The annual competition, dedicated to micro and macro photography, showcased the incredible diversity of life on Earth through intimate portraits of animals, insects, plants, and marine organisms.

Gudgeon’s winning entry emerged victorious from an impressive field of more than 12,000 submissions spanning 63 countries, highlighting the global passion for documenting nature’s smallest wonders. The competition celebrates photographers who venture into the miniature worlds often overlooked by the naked eye, revealing the extraordinary beauty and complexity found in everything from tiny insects to delicate coral formations.

This year’s collection of award-winning images offers viewers a unique perspective on biodiversity, showcasing species and natural phenomena that demonstrate the remarkable intricacy of Earth’s ecosystems. From crystalline dewdrops on flower petals to the alien-like features of deep-sea creatures, these macro and micro photographs serve as both artistic masterpieces and important documentation of our planet’s natural heritage.

The CUPOTY awards continue to play a vital role in environmental awareness, using the power of photography to connect people with nature’s hidden realms. By bringing these microscopic and close-up worlds into sharp focus, the competition inspires greater appreciation for the delicate ecosystems that surround us and the urgent need to protect them for future generations.