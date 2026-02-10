Revolutionary “fish disco” technology could save 90% of marine life at uk nuclear plant for £700 million

A groundbreaking underwater acoustic system dubbed a “fish disco” could prevent thousands of marine animals from being killed at Britain’s newest nuclear power station, according to promising new research. The innovative technology, designed to deter fish from swimming into Hinkley Point C’s massive water intake pipes, demonstrated remarkable success in protecting 90% of tagged fish during trials.

EDF Energy, the French utility company constructing the £25 billion Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset, commissioned scientists at Swansea University to test the acoustic deterrent system. The research showed the sound-based technology could save approximately 44 tonnes of marine life annually – equivalent to preventing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of fish, including commercially important species and protected marine animals that migrate through the Bristol Channel.

Nuclear power plants require enormous volumes of seawater to cool their reactors, creating a deadly vacuum effect that can trap and kill marine life in intake systems. This “impingement” problem has plagued coastal power stations worldwide for decades. The proposed acoustic solution works by emitting underwater sounds that effectively warn fish away from dangerous intake areas, similar to how disco lights might attract or repel certain species.

However, the environmental benefits come with a hefty price tag. Installing and operating the fish protection system would cost EDF Energy an estimated £700 million over the plant’s operational lifetime. Despite the significant expense, the technology represents a major breakthrough in reducing the environmental impact of nuclear energy infrastructure and could set a new standard for marine life protection at power plants globally.