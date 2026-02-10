Uk approves largest english onshore wind farm in a decade as part of massive green energy push

The UK government has awarded contracts to 190 renewable energy projects, including England’s biggest onshore wind farm in over a decade, marking a significant acceleration in the country’s transition to clean electricity. The ambitious initiative represents Labour’s commitment to creating a virtually zero-carbon power grid by 2030—just four years away.

Among the standout projects is the massive Imerys wind farm near St Austell in Cornwall, which will become the largest onshore wind installation built in England since 2014. The government has also committed to supporting a record number of solar energy schemes, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to renewable energy development across multiple technologies.

This green energy expansion became possible after Labour lifted the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms following their return to power in 2024. The previous restrictions had effectively stalled onshore wind development for nearly a decade, making this approval particularly significant for the UK’s renewable energy sector.

The 190 contracted projects represent one of the largest single commitments to clean energy infrastructure in recent UK history. By diversifying across wind and solar technologies, the government aims to build a more resilient and sustainable electricity system while reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. Success in meeting the 2030 target would position the UK as a global leader in rapid decarbonization, though the ambitious timeline will require unprecedented speed in project development and grid infrastructure upgrades.