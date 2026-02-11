First european robin ever recorded in canada draws hundreds of birdwatchers to montreal despite bitter winter cold

A tiny European robin has made ornithological history by becoming the first of its species ever officially recorded in Canada, drawing crowds of excited birdwatchers to an unlikely industrial neighborhood in Montreal. The small songbird, thousands of miles from its natural habitat, was first spotted in early January and has somehow managed to survive Quebec’s notoriously harsh winter conditions.

The bird has taken up residence on a modest street lined with low-rise brick apartments, surrounded by warehouses, railway lines, and port facilities along the St. Lawrence River. Despite the urban industrial setting and frigid February temperatures, birding enthusiasts like Ron Vandebeek from Ottawa have been making pilgrimages to catch a glimpse of this extraordinary “vagrant” – a term ornithologists use for birds found far outside their normal range.

The sighting raises fascinating questions about how this European species ended up in North America. European robins, which are quite different from their North American namesakes, typically inhabit forests and gardens across Europe and western Asia. Scientists speculate the bird may have been blown off course during migration, hitched a ride on a ship, or become disoriented by changing weather patterns.

While the rare sighting has generated excitement in the birding community, it also highlights the challenges faced by individual animals separated from their natural ecosystems and social groups. The lone robin’s survival through Montreal’s brutal winter demonstrates remarkable adaptability, though its long-term prospects remain uncertain without access to its typical food sources and potential mates.