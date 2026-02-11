Pennsylvania county blocks data center development, citing environmental and energy concerns

Montour County, Pennsylvania, delivered a unanimous rejection to energy company Talen Energy’s proposal to rezone over 800 acres for data center construction, marking another victory for communities nationwide pushing back against the industry’s massive electricity demands. The three county commissioners voted down the rezoning request on Tuesday, joining a growing list of local governments questioning whether the environmental costs of these power-hungry facilities outweigh their economic benefits.

The decision reflects mounting grassroots opposition to data centers, which require enormous amounts of electricity to power servers and cooling systems around the clock. Environmental activists have raised concerns about the industry’s carbon footprint and strain on local power grids, particularly as artificial intelligence and cloud computing drive unprecedented growth in data center construction across the United States.

Talen Energy’s proposed facility would have consumed substantial electricity resources in central Pennsylvania, where residents and officials are increasingly scrutinizing projects that could impact local energy availability and environmental quality. The unanimous rejection suggests strong community consensus against the development, despite potential economic benefits such as jobs and tax revenue that data center companies typically promise.

This latest rejection adds to a pattern of local resistance emerging nationwide, as communities weigh the trade-offs between technological infrastructure development and environmental sustainability. Environmental advocates view Montour County’s decision as evidence that grassroots opposition to energy-intensive industries is gaining momentum, potentially influencing how and where future data centers are developed across the country.