Trump orders defense department to purchase electricity from coal-fired power plants despite expert warnings

President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Wednesday directing the U.S. Department of Defense to purchase electricity from coal-fired power plants, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from climate and security experts. The directive, first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by White House officials, represents another significant step in the administration’s efforts to support the struggling coal industry.

The executive order comes as the Trump administration continues its broader campaign to roll back environmental regulations, including plans to repeal the endangerment finding—a landmark climate ruling that serves as the legal foundation for regulating greenhouse gas emissions. This latest action would force the military to prioritize coal power despite the industry’s declining competitiveness against cleaner alternatives like natural gas and renewable energy sources.

Climate and security experts are voicing strong opposition to the plan, arguing that it represents an outdated approach to energy policy that could undermine America’s strategic interests. Critics warn that mandating coal purchases could place the United States at a significant competitive disadvantage in the global clean energy transition, while potentially compromising national security by forcing military installations to rely on aging, less reliable coal infrastructure.

The move appears designed to provide financial support to coal-fired power plants that have been closing at an accelerated pace due to market forces favoring cheaper and cleaner alternatives. However, experts question whether this intervention can meaningfully reverse the coal industry’s decline while potentially saddling taxpayers and the military with higher energy costs.