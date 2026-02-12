Australia has golden opportunity for carbon pricing as china and india reduce coal power generation

A rare convergence of global trends and domestic political circumstances may finally give Australia’s Labor government the opening it needs to reintroduce carbon pricing—but whether the party has the political will remains an open question.

New data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) reveals that coal-fired power generation actually decreased in both China and India last year, marking a potentially significant shift in the global energy landscape. This development effectively dismantles one of the most persistent arguments against Australian climate action: that efforts are futile while Asia’s largest economies continue building coal plants.

The timing couldn’t be better for Labor to act decisively on emissions. Despite current policies, Australia hasn’t made sufficient progress toward its climate targets, and the government faces what analysts describe as a “shambolic opposition” that appears unable to mount effective resistance to bold climate policies. This political weakness, combined with shifting global energy trends, creates an unprecedented window of opportunity.

However, the critical question remains whether Labor leadership possesses the courage to implement meaningful carbon pricing mechanisms that would force major polluters to pay for their emissions. The party has historically shown reluctance to tackle carbon pricing head-on, particularly given the political battles that have defined Australia’s climate policy debates over the past decade. With global momentum building and domestic opposition in disarray, the current moment may represent Labor’s best—and perhaps only—chance to establish the comprehensive carbon pricing framework that climate scientists argue is essential for meeting Australia’s international commitments.