Complexity scientist proposes $100 million global economic simulator to accelerate climate action

A groundbreaking proposal from complexity scientist Professor Doyne Farmer could revolutionize how we approach climate policy and economic forecasting. Farmer envisions creating an unprecedented “super-simulator” of the global economy that would model every individual company and their realistic decision-making processes as economic conditions evolve.

This ambitious economic model promises to deliver forecasting capabilities far beyond current methods. By capturing the intricate web of interactions between millions of businesses worldwide, the simulator could provide crystal-clear predictions about economic trends and the effectiveness of climate policies before they’re implemented. Such precision could help policymakers avoid the trial-and-error approach that has plagued many environmental initiatives, ensuring that climate action actually moves the needle on emissions reductions.

What makes this vision particularly compelling is its relative affordability. Thanks to recent advances in complexity science and dramatically increased computing power, Farmer estimates the entire system could be built for just $100 million—a fraction of what governments typically spend on failed economic policies or climate programs that miss their targets.

The implications extend far beyond environmental policy. This super-simulator could help prevent future financial crashes by identifying economic vulnerabilities before they cascade into global crises. For climate action specifically, it would allow governments and organizations to test different policy scenarios virtually, optimizing their approach before committing resources to real-world implementation. If successful, Farmer’s proposal could finally provide the economic clarity needed to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, green economy.