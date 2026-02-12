Maryland climate groups support governor’s $700 million clean energy fund raid while fighting to prevent future diversions

Maryland environmental organizations find themselves in an uncomfortable position, simultaneously supporting Governor Wes Moore’s controversial plan to redirect over $700 million from the state’s primary clean energy fund while advocating for legislation to block similar diversions in the future.

The paradoxical stance highlights the difficult compromises climate advocates face as budget pressures mount and Maryland continues to lag behind its environmental targets. Environmental groups are backing Moore’s budget proposal despite its impact on clean energy funding, recognizing the political realities of state finances while working to secure long-term protections for climate investments.

As part of their strategy, these organizations are pushing for new legislation that would guarantee hundreds of millions of dollars in annual climate spending going forward, essentially trading short-term losses for long-term gains. The proposed measures aim to ring-fence future environmental funding from budget raids that have historically diverted money away from climate programs when states face fiscal constraints.

The situation underscores a broader challenge facing environmental advocates nationwide: balancing immediate political pragmatism with long-term climate objectives. Maryland’s environmental groups appear to be calculating that supporting the governor’s current budget proposal will help them secure stronger protections and more reliable funding streams for climate initiatives in the years ahead, even as the state struggles to meet its existing environmental commitments.