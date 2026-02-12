New research reveals hair extensions marketed to black women contain dangerous carcinogens and toxic chemicals

A groundbreaking study has uncovered alarming levels of toxic chemicals in hair extensions primarily used by Black women, including substances linked to breast cancer and other serious health conditions. The research highlights a troubling disparity in chemical exposure that disproportionately affects Black women due to insufficient regulation of beauty products.

Elissia Franklin, an analytical chemist from Chicago’s South Side, exemplifies the intersection of personal experience and scientific expertise driving this critical research. Having witnessed systemic health disparities in her community firsthand, Franklin has dedicated her career to investigating the chemical dangers lurking in everyday beauty products that Black women use at higher rates than other demographic groups.

The study’s findings reveal what researchers describe as a “shocking” range of harmful substances in hair extensions, raising urgent questions about the beauty industry’s responsibility to protect consumers. These products, which are largely unregulated, expose users to potentially dangerous chemicals through prolonged skin contact and inhalation during application and wear.

This research underscores a broader environmental justice issue: communities of color often face higher exposure to toxic chemicals through consumer products, workplace hazards, and environmental pollution. The findings call for stronger regulatory oversight of cosmetic products and highlight the need for manufacturers to prioritize consumer safety over profit margins, particularly for products marketed to vulnerable communities already facing health disparities.