North carolina court backs state’s right to limit cancer-linked chemical in municipal wastewater

A North Carolina judge has delivered a significant victory for environmental protection, ruling that state regulators have the authority to restrict how much of a dangerous chemical three cities can discharge into public water supplies.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley rejected legal challenges from the cities of Asheboro, Greensboro, and Reidsville, who had fought against state limits on 1,4-dioxane in their wastewater discharge. The chemical, commonly found in solvents, degreasers, and various consumer products, is classified as a likely carcinogen that can cause serious damage to the liver and kidneys.

The ruling represents a crucial precedent for water quality protection across North Carolina. By upholding the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s regulatory authority, the decision ensures that state officials can continue setting science-based limits on toxic substances that threaten drinking water sources. This is particularly important as 1,4-dioxane has become an increasingly recognized threat to public health, with the chemical’s persistence in water systems making it difficult to remove through conventional treatment methods.

The three cities had argued that the state lacked authority to impose such restrictions on their wastewater operations. However, Judge Shirley’s ruling affirms that protecting public health from potential carcinogens takes precedence over municipal convenience. This decision could influence similar cases nationwide, as communities grapple with emerging contaminants in their water supplies and the regulatory frameworks needed to address them effectively.