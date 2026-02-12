Two orcas remain stranded at closed french marine park as rescue efforts stall

In the abandoned corridors of what was once France’s premier marine attraction, two killer whales continue their lonely existence in deteriorating conditions. Wikie and Keijo, a mother and son orca pair, are the last remaining marine mammals at Marineland Antibes, which shuttered its doors in January 2025 after decades of operation that once drew half a million annual visitors.

The contrast between the park’s former glory and current state is stark. Where excited crowds once filled bleachers to watch these intelligent creatures perform, now only weeds push through cracked walkways and algae blooms turn the pool water an unsettling green. The two orcas, both born in captivity at the facility, spend much of their time “logging” – floating motionless at the water’s surface – according to a court-ordered assessment released in April.

Despite widespread agreement that the whales need immediate relocation, their fate remains uncertain. The French government, Marineland’s operators, and animal welfare organizations all acknowledge the urgent need to rehome Wikie and Keijo, but reaching consensus on their destination has proven elusive. The debate highlights the complex challenges facing captive marine mammals as public sentiment shifts away from entertainment-focused facilities.

Time is running short for these two orcas, whose listless behavior reflects the psychological toll of their abandoned environment. As negotiations continue, Wikie and Keijo remain trapped in limbo – neither free nor properly cared for – representing a broader reckoning with the ethics of marine mammal captivity in the 21st century.