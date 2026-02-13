California’s wet winter triggers deadly mushroom poisoning crisis with four deaths and 40 hospitalizations

California’s unusually wet winter has created a dangerous paradox for mushroom foragers across the state. While abundant rainfall has produced a “shroom boom” that would normally delight fungi enthusiasts seeking chanterelles and porcinis, it has also led to a deadly surge in toxic mushroom poisonings that public health officials are calling “unprecedented.”

Between late November 2025 and early February 2026, California has recorded four deaths and 40 hospitalizations linked to dangerous mushroom consumption – a staggering increase compared to the state’s typical annual average of fewer than five mushroom poisoning cases. The primary culprit appears to be the death cap mushroom, scientifically known as Amanita phalloides, which has thrived in the wet conditions alongside edible varieties.

The California Department of Public Health has issued urgent warnings as the outbreak continues to unfold. The death cap mushroom is particularly insidious because it can easily be mistaken for edible varieties by inexperienced foragers, yet contains potent toxins that can cause severe liver damage and death even in small quantities.

Public health officials and foraging experts are now urging extreme caution for anyone considering wild mushroom collection. The wet winter conditions that have created this fungal abundance have also made it increasingly difficult for even experienced foragers to safely distinguish between edible and deadly varieties, highlighting the critical importance of expert identification before consuming any wild mushrooms.