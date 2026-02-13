Climate leaders rally against trump epa’s historic rollback of climate regulations

Environmental advocates and political leaders staged a protest outside EPA headquarters Wednesday, denouncing the Trump administration’s move to dismantle the legal foundation of federal climate policy. The administration plans to repeal the scientific finding that has underpinned all major U.S. climate regulations for over a decade.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island delivered sharp criticism at the rally, calling the rollback “corruption, plain and simple.” He accused the EPA of being compromised by fossil fuel industry influence, stating the agency has been “so infiltrated by the corrupt fossil fuel industry that it has turned an agency of government into the weapon of the fossil fuel polluters.”

The targeted regulation represents what many consider the most significant environmental policy reversal of the Trump presidency. The original finding established the scientific basis for treating greenhouse gases as pollutants under federal law, enabling the government to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, vehicles, and industrial facilities.

Climate advocates at the demonstration vowed to challenge the rollback through the court system, setting up what could be a lengthy legal battle over the future of U.S. climate policy. The repeal would effectively strip the federal government of its primary tool for addressing climate change through environmental regulation, potentially leaving individual states to fill the policy vacuum with their own climate initiatives.