From science fiction to reality: the massive environmental and engineering challenges of building a lunar city
The dream of establishing a permanent human settlement on the moon has captivated scientists and space enthusiasts for decades, but the reality of constructing a lunar city presents unprecedented environmental and logistical challenges that make Earth’s most ambitious construction projects look simple by comparison.
According to recent analysis from BBC’s Inside Science program, building a sustainable lunar city would require overcoming extreme environmental conditions that include temperature swings from 250°F during the day to -400°F at night, constant bombardment by cosmic radiation, and the complete absence of breathable atmosphere. Unlike Earth-based cities that can rely on existing ecosystems and natural resources, every element of a lunar settlement—from oxygen and water to building materials and food production—would need to be either transported from Earth at enormous cost or manufactured on-site using lunar resources.
The engineering challenges extend beyond basic survival needs. Construction crews would need to work in bulky spacesuits while handling materials in one-sixth Earth gravity, making traditional building techniques impossible. Scientists propose using lunar regolith (moon soil) mixed with binding agents to create concrete-like materials, or potentially 3D-printing structures using specialized equipment. Power generation would rely heavily on solar panels, though the moon’s 14-day night cycle would require massive battery storage systems or alternative energy sources like nuclear reactors.
Perhaps most critically, establishing a lunar city would require developing closed-loop life support systems that recycle air, water, and waste with near-perfect efficiency—technology that could ironically provide valuable insights for creating more sustainable cities on Earth as we face our own environmental challenges.
This article was written by the EnviroLink Editors as a summary of an article from: BBC