From science fiction to reality: the massive environmental and engineering challenges of building a lunar city

The dream of establishing a permanent human settlement on the moon has captivated scientists and space enthusiasts for decades, but the reality of constructing a lunar city presents unprecedented environmental and logistical challenges that make Earth’s most ambitious construction projects look simple by comparison.

According to recent analysis from BBC’s Inside Science program, building a sustainable lunar city would require overcoming extreme environmental conditions that include temperature swings from 250°F during the day to -400°F at night, constant bombardment by cosmic radiation, and the complete absence of breathable atmosphere. Unlike Earth-based cities that can rely on existing ecosystems and natural resources, every element of a lunar settlement—from oxygen and water to building materials and food production—would need to be either transported from Earth at enormous cost or manufactured on-site using lunar resources.

The engineering challenges extend beyond basic survival needs. Construction crews would need to work in bulky spacesuits while handling materials in one-sixth Earth gravity, making traditional building techniques impossible. Scientists propose using lunar regolith (moon soil) mixed with binding agents to create concrete-like materials, or potentially 3D-printing structures using specialized equipment. Power generation would rely heavily on solar panels, though the moon’s 14-day night cycle would require massive battery storage systems or alternative energy sources like nuclear reactors.

Perhaps most critically, establishing a lunar city would require developing closed-loop life support systems that recycle air, water, and waste with near-perfect efficiency—technology that could ironically provide valuable insights for creating more sustainable cities on Earth as we face our own environmental challenges.