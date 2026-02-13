Tony blair institute calls for uk to abandon 2030 clean energy target, claims green policies drive up bills

The Tony Blair Institute has launched a sharp attack on the UK government’s ambitious environmental agenda, arguing that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s push for rapid decarbonization is unnecessarily inflating energy costs for British consumers.

In a report released Friday, the influential think tank urged the government to scale back several key green policies, most notably the target to achieve near-complete decarbonization of Britain’s electricity system by 2030. The TBI contends that this aggressive timeline for transitioning away from fossil fuels is economically unfeasible and places an undue financial burden on households already struggling with high energy bills.

The criticism represents a significant challenge to the government’s climate strategy from within Labour’s own political sphere, given Blair’s status as a former Labour prime minister. However, environmental analysts have pushed back against the institute’s conclusions, with some characterizing the report as recycled arguments commonly promoted by fossil fuel industry advocates.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between environmental urgency and economic concerns as the UK attempts to balance its net-zero commitments with immediate cost-of-living pressures. Miliband’s department has positioned rapid decarbonization as essential for both climate goals and long-term energy security, arguing that renewable energy will ultimately provide more stable and affordable power than continued reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. The clash underscores the complex political and economic challenges facing governments worldwide as they navigate the transition to clean energy systems.