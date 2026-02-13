Trump administration repeals critical epa climate finding as environmental groups prepare legal battle

The Trump administration has eliminated the EPA’s 2009 “endangerment finding” – a crucial scientific determination that classified greenhouse gases as pollutants threatening public health and welfare. This regulatory rollback removes a fundamental legal cornerstone that has enabled federal climate action for over a decade.

At a White House press conference, President Trump celebrated the move as “the single largest deregulatory action in American history.” The 2009 finding, established during the Obama administration, provided the scientific and legal basis for numerous climate regulations, including vehicle emission standards, power plant rules, and other greenhouse gas controls under the Clean Air Act.

Environmental law groups are mobilizing for an immediate court challenge, arguing that the repeal contradicts overwhelming scientific evidence about climate change impacts. “We will see them in court,” declared several prominent environmental attorneys, who contend that the endangerment finding was based on rigorous peer-reviewed science that remains valid today.

The repeal could potentially unravel years of federal climate policy and regulations. However, legal experts note that courts have consistently upheld the original endangerment finding against previous challenges, and the underlying climate science has only grown stronger since 2009. The forthcoming legal battle will likely center on whether the administration can lawfully dismiss established scientific conclusions about greenhouse gas dangers without presenting compelling contrary evidence. Environmental groups express confidence that the courts will ultimately restore this critical climate protection foundation.