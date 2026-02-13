Trump administration’s epa rollback targets electric vehicle standards and climate science

The Trump administration has launched a sweeping attack on federal climate policy by repealing the Environmental Protection Agency’s 17-year-old scientific finding that greenhouse gases pose a danger to public health and the environment. This foundational ruling, known as the endangerment finding, has served as the legal basis for numerous climate regulations since 2007.

The automotive sector is facing the most immediate consequences of this regulatory rollback. The EPA has simultaneously withdrawn both the scientific justification for regulating greenhouse gas emissions and the tailpipe emission standards designed to accelerate America’s transition to electric vehicles. These standards had been key drivers in pushing automakers toward cleaner technologies and helping consumers access more affordable electric vehicle options.

This dual action represents a strategic approach to dismantling climate policy—by removing the underlying scientific rationale, the administration aims to eliminate multiple environmental regulations with a single decisive move. The automotive industry, which has been investing billions in electric vehicle development partly due to federal requirements, now faces an uncertain regulatory landscape.

Environmental experts warn that weakening these standards could significantly slow the United States’ progress in reducing transportation emissions, which account for the largest share of the country’s greenhouse gas output. The rollback may also impact consumer choice and innovation in clean transportation technologies, potentially setting back efforts to compete with other nations leading in electric vehicle adoption and manufacturing.