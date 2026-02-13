Trump receives “clean coal champion” award from industry group after ordering pentagon coal energy purchases

President Donald Trump was honored with a trophy declaring him the “undisputed champion of beautiful clean coal” during a White House ceremony Wednesday, coinciding with his directive for the Pentagon to purchase billions of dollars worth of electricity from coal-fired power plants.

The Washington Coal Club, an advocacy organization with documented financial connections to the coal industry, presented the award to Trump. The timing of the ceremony appears strategically aligned with the president’s recent order requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to significantly increase its procurement of coal-generated power, representing a major policy shift that could impact both military energy infrastructure and the broader coal market.

This development marks a continued emphasis on fossil fuel promotion within the current administration’s energy policy. The president’s directive to the Pentagon—one of the nation’s largest energy consumers—could provide substantial financial support to coal plants across the country at a time when many utilities have been transitioning toward renewable energy sources due to economic and environmental considerations.

The ceremony and accompanying policy directive reflect ongoing tensions in American energy policy, as coal industry advocates celebrate renewed federal support while environmental groups express concerns about increased carbon emissions and air quality impacts. The Pentagon’s compliance with this order could influence energy markets and military operational costs, though specific details about implementation timelines and affected facilities have not yet been disclosed.