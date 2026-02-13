Uk labour mps warn data centre expansion could threaten net zero climate goals

Growing concerns are emerging within the UK Labour Party about the potential impact of the country’s data centre boom on achieving net zero emissions targets. Senior Labour MPs have identified data centre emissions as “a key area of concern” that could undermine Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s ambitious climate plans.

The warning comes as the UK experiences unprecedented growth in data centre construction, driven by increasing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital services. These facilities, which house thousands of servers running 24/7, consume enormous amounts of electricity for both computing power and cooling systems, making them significant contributors to carbon emissions.

The concern highlights a growing tension between the UK’s digital economy ambitions and its legally binding commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Data centres are essential infrastructure for modern businesses and services, but their energy consumption has been rising rapidly. Without adequate renewable energy sources or efficiency improvements, this expansion could offset progress made in other sectors.

This development puts additional pressure on Miliband’s department to balance economic growth with environmental commitments. The government will likely need to implement stricter energy efficiency standards for data centres, accelerate renewable energy deployment, or require operators to source clean electricity. The issue underscores the complex challenges facing policymakers as they navigate the intersection of technological advancement and climate action in an increasingly digital world.