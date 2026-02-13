Us government backs massive french-owned gas project in war-torn mozambique despite “america first” rhetoric

In a striking contradiction to the Trump administration’s “America First” energy policies, the US government is providing financial backing for one of Africa’s largest fossil fuel projects—a massive liquefied natural gas terminal in Mozambique owned by French energy giant TotalEnergies.

The Mozambique LNG project, located in the conflict-plagued northern region of the country, would have the capacity to export up to 43 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually once fully operational. This puts it among the continent’s most significant fossil fuel developments, yet it’s being supported by an administration that has repeatedly emphasized prioritizing American-owned oil and gas ventures.

The project faces significant challenges beyond the political contradictions. Northern Mozambique has been gripped by an ongoing Islamist insurgency that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and created a humanitarian crisis. The violence has already forced TotalEnergies to halt construction multiple times, leading to costly delays and security concerns for workers and local communities.

Adding to the controversy, the project has been dogged by accusations of human rights violations and inadequate consultation with affected local populations. Environmental groups have also raised concerns about the climate impact of such a massive gas export facility at a time when scientists are calling for rapid reductions in fossil fuel infrastructure. The disconnect between supporting foreign fossil fuel projects while promoting domestic energy independence highlights broader inconsistencies in current US energy policy and its environmental implications.